MLB

PIT 2 – STL 1 (Series Tied 1-1)

Game 3 of 4 is set for today at 1:15, tune in on Country 104.9 KYTN

ATL 2 – ARI 1 (Series Tied 1-1)

Game 3 of 4 is set for tonight at 7:20.

MIL 7 – CHC 0 (Brewers Lead Series 1-0)

Game 2 is set for today at 1:20.

NBA

GSW 118 – HOU 113

Golden State moves on to the Western Conference Finals where they will meet the winner of the Nuggets and Trail Blazers series. Game 7 of that series is scheduled for Sunday.