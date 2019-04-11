High School Baseball Wednesday

Huntingdon 19 – McKenzie 6

Crockett County 3 – Obion County 2

Henry County 6 – Clarksville 2

Gibson County 7 – Humboldt 0

Baseball Games Thursday

Westview @ McKenzie

Union City @ McCracken County

Camden @ Dresden

Greenfield @ Fulton County

Christian Fellowship @ South Fulton

Henry County vs. Paducah Tilghman @ Brooks Stadium

High School Softball Wednesday

South Gibson 3 – Dyersburg 2

Softball Games Thursday

Westview @ Obion Central

Bradford @ Dresden

Lake County @ Gleason (DH)

Greenfield @ Union City

High School Soccer

South Fulton @ Westview

Jackson South Side @ Union City

High School Tennis

Union City @ Hendersonville Invitation – Girls Only





MLB

Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 11:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

The Vol Network will be broadcasting the press conference introducing Kellie Harper as the new head coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team. Broadcast will begin at 3:00 this afternoon on Star 95.1