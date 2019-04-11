High School Baseball Wednesday
Huntingdon 19 – McKenzie 6
Crockett County 3 – Obion County 2
Henry County 6 – Clarksville 2
Gibson County 7 – Humboldt 0
Baseball Games Thursday
Westview @ McKenzie
Union City @ McCracken County
Camden @ Dresden
Greenfield @ Fulton County
Christian Fellowship @ South Fulton
Henry County vs. Paducah Tilghman @ Brooks Stadium
High School Softball Wednesday
South Gibson 3 – Dyersburg 2
Softball Games Thursday
Westview @ Obion Central
Bradford @ Dresden
Lake County @ Gleason (DH)
Greenfield @ Union City
High School Soccer
South Fulton @ Westview
Jackson South Side @ Union City
High School Tennis
Union City @ Hendersonville Invitation – Girls Only
MLB
Los Angeles Dodgers @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 11:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
The Vol Network will be broadcasting the press conference introducing Kellie Harper as the new head coach of the Tennessee Lady Vols basketball team. Broadcast will begin at 3:00 this afternoon on Star 95.1