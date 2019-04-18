High School Baseball Scores Wednesday

Obion County 5 – Milan 4

Peabody 5 – Lake County 4

Halls 10 – Madison 0

West Carroll 9 – Humboldt 7

Sacred Heart 14 – Liberty 1

Baseball Games Thursday

Greenfield vs. Westview @ UT Martin

Union City @ Gibson County

Gleason @ Clarksburg

Obion Central @ Peabody

South Fulton @ Hickman County

Milan @ Henry County

McKenzie @ Waverly

Huntingdon @ South Gibson

High School Softball Scores Wednesday

Union City 6 – Lake County 0

Milan 10 – McKenzie 3

Softball Games Thursday

Westview @ Dyersburg

Gibson County @ Union City

Fulton County vs. Dresden

McKenzie @ Milan

Huntingdon @ JCS

Peabody @ TCA

Crockett County @ South Gibson

Dyer County @ Hardin County (dh)

High School Soccer

McKenzie @ Westview

Henry County @ TCA

Milan @ Middleton

Gibson County @ Ripley

Dyersburg @ Crockett County

Covington @ South Gibson

MLB

STL 6 – MIL 3 (MIL Wins Series 2-1)

Cardinals will begin home series with the New York Mets tomorrow night at 7:15 on KYTN.

ARZ 3 – ATL 2 (ARZ Leads Series 2-0)

Braves will host the series finale today at 11:10.

CHC 6 – MIA 0 (Cubs Win Series 3-0)

Chicago will begin home series with Arizona tomorrow at 1:20.