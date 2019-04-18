High School Baseball Scores Wednesday
Obion County 5 – Milan 4
Peabody 5 – Lake County 4
Halls 10 – Madison 0
West Carroll 9 – Humboldt 7
Sacred Heart 14 – Liberty 1
Baseball Games Thursday
Greenfield vs. Westview @ UT Martin
Union City @ Gibson County
Gleason @ Clarksburg
Obion Central @ Peabody
South Fulton @ Hickman County
Milan @ Henry County
McKenzie @ Waverly
Huntingdon @ South Gibson
High School Softball Scores Wednesday
Union City 6 – Lake County 0
Milan 10 – McKenzie 3
Softball Games Thursday
Westview @ Dyersburg
Gibson County @ Union City
Fulton County vs. Dresden
Union City @ Gibson County
McKenzie @ Milan
Huntingdon @ JCS
Peabody @ TCA
Crockett County @ South Gibson
Dyer County @ Hardin County (dh)
High School Soccer
McKenzie @ Westview
Henry County @ TCA
Milan @ Middleton
Gibson County @ Ripley
Dyersburg @ Crockett County
Covington @ South Gibson
MLB
STL 6 – MIL 3 (MIL Wins Series 2-1)
Cardinals will begin home series with the New York Mets tomorrow night at 7:15 on KYTN.
ARZ 3 – ATL 2 (ARZ Leads Series 2-0)
Braves will host the series finale today at 11:10.
CHC 6 – MIA 0 (Cubs Win Series 3-0)
Chicago will begin home series with Arizona tomorrow at 1:20.