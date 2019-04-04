High School Baseball Scores Wednesday
Halls 10 – Lake County 8
Milan 11 – Lexington 7
South Fulton 13 – Ballard Memorial 3
McCracken County 13 – Munford 1
Baseball Games Thursday
Westview @ Peabody
Obion Central @ Dresden
Greenfield @ Bruceton
Ballard Memorial @ South Fulton
Lake County @ Halls
Henry County @ Montgomery Central
Lexington @ Milan
High School Softball Games Thursday
Dresden @ Gleason
Halls @ Obion Central
MLB
San Diego Padres @ St. Louis Cardinals
**** Game moved to Friday (airtime 1:40 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
NHL
Vancouver Canucks @ Nashville Predators