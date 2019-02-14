College Basketball

1 Tennessee 85 – South Carolina 73

Tennessee improves to (23-1), win streak is now a school record 19 games.

Schofield scored a double-double with 21 p and 10 r

Bowden came off the bench to add 16 p

Yves Pons was back in the rotation after constructive surgery on his face last week, he played 3 mins with a clear face mask.

(1) Tennessee will play (5) Kentucky Saturday at 7, with broadcast on Star 95.1 at 6:30.

High School Basketball

Last Night in the District 13-A Semifinals at UTM

Greenfield 58 – Union City 34

Gleason 42 – Dresden 39

Greenfield and Gleason will play for the District 13-A Championship Saturday at 7:30.

Union City will play Dresden for the Consolation game at 6:00 Saturday.

Tonight,

13-AA Girls Semifinals at Dyersburg at 5:40

MIX 101.3 and COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN

Westview vs. Obion Central

Crockett County vs. Dyersburg

District 11-A Girls Consolation and Championship at Bethel

West Carroll vs. Clarksburg @ 6:00 – Consolation Game

Huntingdon vs. McKenzie @ 7:30 – Championship Game

District 14-A Boys Tournament at Gibson County

Middleton vs. Gibson County

Peabody vs. Halls

Madison vs. TCA

District 14-AA Boys Tournament at Chester County

McNairy County vs. Lexington

North Side vs. Riverside

SEMO @ UT Martin (doubleheader at 5:15 on WCMT) tieline

Bethel University @ Loyola University

Montevallo @ Union University

Jacksonville State @ Tennessee Tech (dh)

Men’s College Basketball

Middle Tennessee @ Western Kentucky

Belmont @ TSU

Murray State @ Austin Peay

Women’s College Basketball

Auburn @ Tennessee Lady Vols

Austin Peay @ Morehead State

Murray State @ Eastern Kentucky

Western Kentucky @ Middle Tennessee

Vanderbilt @ Ole Miss