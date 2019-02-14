College Basketball
1 Tennessee 85 – South Carolina 73
- Tennessee improves to (23-1), win streak is now a school record 19 games.
- Schofield scored a double-double with 21 p and 10 r
- Bowden came off the bench to add 16 p
- Yves Pons was back in the rotation after constructive surgery on his face last week, he played 3 mins with a clear face mask.
- (1) Tennessee will play (5) Kentucky Saturday at 7, with broadcast on Star 95.1 at 6:30.
High School Basketball
Last Night in the District 13-A Semifinals at UTM
Greenfield 58 – Union City 34
Gleason 42 – Dresden 39
- Greenfield and Gleason will play for the District 13-A Championship Saturday at 7:30.
- Union City will play Dresden for the Consolation game at 6:00 Saturday.
Tonight,
13-AA Girls Semifinals at Dyersburg at 5:40 on both
MIX 101.3 and COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN
Westview vs. Obion Central
Crockett County vs. Dyersburg
District 11-A Girls Consolation and Championship at Bethel
West Carroll vs. Clarksburg @ 6:00 – Consolation Game
Huntingdon vs. McKenzie @ 7:30 – Championship Game
District 14-A Boys Tournament at Gibson County
Middleton vs. Gibson County
Peabody vs. Halls
Madison vs. TCA
District 14-AA Boys Tournament at Chester County
McNairy County vs. Lexington
North Side vs. Riverside
College Basketball
SEMO @ UT Martin (doubleheader at 5:15 on WCMT) tieline
Bethel University @ Loyola University
Montevallo @ Union University
Jacksonville State @ Tennessee Tech (dh)
Men’s College Basketball
Middle Tennessee @ Western Kentucky
Belmont @ TSU
Murray State @ Austin Peay
Women’s College Basketball
Auburn @ Tennessee Lady Vols
Austin Peay @ Morehead State
Murray State @ Eastern Kentucky
Western Kentucky @ Middle Tennessee
Vanderbilt @ Ole Miss