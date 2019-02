Thursday, February 21

High School Basketball

Girls Region 7-A Quarterfinals (tipoff 7:00, airtime 6:40)

Dresden @ TCA on MIX 101.3

Union City @ Gibson County on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Peabody @ Gleason on STAR 95.1

Madison @ Greenfield on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN

College Basketball

UT Martin @ Murray State (doubleheader beginning at 4:50 on WCMT)

Eastern Illinois @ Belmont (dh)

SIUE @ TSU (dh)

Eastern Kentucky @ Tennessee Tech (dh)

SEMO @ Austin Peay (dh)

Women’s College Basketball

(16) Kentucky @ (13) South Carolina

Alabama @ Vanderbilt

Tennessee Lady Vols @ (21) Texas A&M

NHL

Los Angeles Kings @ Nashville Predators