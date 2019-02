College Basketball Last Night

(7) Tennessee 73 – Ole Miss 71

Grant Williams – 21p, 6r, 4a

LeMonte Turner – 17p, 4r, 4a

Admiral Schofield – 11p, 6r, 1a

High School Basketball Last Night

Girls Region 7-AA Championship at Dyersburg

Westview 55 – South Side 52 (OT)

Girls Region 6-A Championship at Bethel

Loretto 51 – Summertown 48 (OT)

Boys Region 7-A Championship at UT Martin

Humboldt 84 – Peabody 67

In Kentucky,

Carlisle Co. Girls 46, Paducah Tilghman 40

Murray Girls 39, Mayfield 27

Tonight,

Boys Region 6-A Championship at Bethel

McKenzie vs. Loretto

Boys Region 7-AA Championship at Dyersburg

Crockett County vs. South Gibson

College Basketball

Belmont @ UT Martin (doubleheader beginning at 5:15 on WCMT)

Austin Peay @ Eastern Kentucky

Murray State @ Morehead State

TSU @ SEMO

Tennessee Tech @ SIUE

Women ’ s College Basketball

Vanderbilt @ Tennessee Lady Vols

(21) Texas A&M @ (16) Kentucky



Spring MLB

STL Cardinals vs. New York Mets (airtime 11:45 on 104.9 KYTN)