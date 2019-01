Basketball Last Night,

#1 Tennessee 88 – Vanderbilt 83 (OT)

Grant Williams 43p, 8r, 23-23 FT

Jordan Bone 14p, 7a

Admiral Schofield 6p, 4r

High School Basketball

Liberty @ Union City at 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake

Scotts Hill @ Waverly

Western Kentucky

Ballard Memorial @ Fulton County

Graves County @ Calloway County

College Basketball

Eastern Illinois @ UT Martin (doubleheader beginning at 5:15 on WCMT)

Faulkner University @ Bethel University (dh)

Freed Hardeman @ Hannibal LaGrange (dh)

Union University @ West Georgia (dh)

Jacksonville State @ Eastern Kentucky (dh)

Tennessee Tech @ Morehead State (dh)

Belmont @ Murray State (dh)

SIUE @ SEMO (dh)

TSU @ Austin Peay (dh)

Men’s College Basketball

Chattanooga @ Furman

Memphis @ Temple

FGCU @ Lipscomb

Western Kentucky @ Southern Miss

Middle Tennessee @ Rice

Women’s College Basketball

Chattanooga @ Mercer

(25) Missouri @ (15) Kentucky

Southern Miss @ Western Kentucky

(1) Notre Dame @ Tennessee Lady Vols

Rice @ Middle Tennessee

Ole Miss @ Vanderbilt