Middle School Basketball

South Fulton 28 – Ramer 26

SF will now play J.P. Freeman at EE Jeter Middle School in Millington Saturday in the semifinals of the TMSAA Middle School Sectional Tournament

Tonight,

Class AA Girls Sectional Final at Northview Middle in Newbern

Martin Middle vs. Fayette Ware Middle at 6:00

High School Basketball

Greenfield @ Humboldt

McKenzie @ Natchez Trace (boys)

Rossville @ Carroll Academy

In Kentucky

McCracken County @ Mayfield (girls)

College Basketball

UT Martin @ TSU (doubleheader beginning at 5:15 on WCMT)

Florida College @ Bethel University (dh)

Freed-Hardeman @ William Woods (dh)

West Georgia @ Union University (dh)

Murray State @ Jacksonville State (dh)

Austin Peay @ Tennessee Tech (dh)

SEMO @ Belmont (dh)

WCU @ Chattanooga (dh)

Women’s College Basketball

(16) South Carolina @ (19) Kentucky

Florida @ Tennessee Lady Vols

Vanderbilt @ (20) Texas A&M