Middle School Basketball
Union City @ Black Oak
Fulton City @ Ridgemont
Fulton County @ South Fulton
Hillcrest @ Lake County
High School Basketball
Peabody @ Greenfield, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Dresden @ McKenzie
Gleason @ Bruceton
Collinwood @ Huntingdon
Carroll Academy @ FACS
Big Sandy @ Camden
Western Kentucky
Murray @ Ballard Memorial
Christian County @ McCracken County (boys)
OVC Conference Play Begins Tonight
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois (Women’s and Men’s doubleheader), broadcast goes live at 4:45 on WCMT
Jacksonville State @ Belmont (dh)
Morehead State @ Murray State (dh)
SEMO @ SIUE (dh)
Tennessee Tech @ TSU (dh)
Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay (dh)
Men’s College Basketball
(18) NC State @ Miami
Penn State @ (2) Michigan
(25) Iowa @ Purdue
Illinois @ (21) Indiana
Chattanooga @ WCU
Western Kentucky @ Charlotte
FIU @ Middle Tennessee
Minnesota @ (22) Wisconsin
Wichita State @ Memphis
Women’s College Basketball
Charlotte @ Western Kentucky
Middle Tennessee @ FIU
(10) Tennessee Lady Vols @ Auburn
North Carolina @ (3) Louisville
(7) Mississippi State @ Arkansas
Vanderbilt @ (16) Kentucky
(14) Syracuse @ Clemson
Duke @ (9) NC State
Pittsburgh @ (2) Notre Dame
Nebraska @ (19) Iowa
(15) Michigan State @ Northwestern
(1) UConn @ (8) Baylor
(23) South Carolina @ (21) Texas A&M
Saint Mary’s @ (17) Gonzaga