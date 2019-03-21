High School Baseball
LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City
Yesterday,
McCracken County 4 – Westview 2
Obion Central 11 – Northside (Arkansas) 9
Southside (Arkansas) 2 – McCracken County 1
Today,
2:00 Judah Christian vs. Dyersburg @ Elam Stadium
2:30 Union City vs. North Side @ Thompson Field
4:15 Dyersburg vs. Ripley @ Elam Stadium
4:30 Westview vs. South Side @ Martin Complex in Martin
4:45 Union City vs. Milan @ Thompson Field
6:30 Obion Central vs. Gibson Co. @ Elam Stadium
6:45 Westview vs. Huntingdon @ Martin Complex in Martin
7:00 Ripley vs. Milan @ Thompson Field
In other games this afternoon…
Peabody @ Dresden
Henry County @ McKenzie
High School Softball
Obion County @ Westview
Greenfield @ Dresden
Gleason @ Union City
High School Soccer
Westview @ Peabody
High School Tennis
Greenfield 6 – Milan 1
- Doubles – GHS’s Kassidy Harris and Sophie Box win 8-5, and Maura Shelton and Samantha Jo Stone win 8-1
- Singles – Kassidy Harris wins 8-3, Sophie Box wins 8-3, Maura Shelton wins 8-1, and Kaylee Simmons wins 8-1.
Graves County @ Union City
Spring MLB
STL Cardinals vs. New York Yankees
(airtime 11:55 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
NHL
Pittsburgh Penguins @ Nashville Predators