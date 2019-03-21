High School Baseball

LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City

Yesterday,

McCracken County 4 – Westview 2

Obion Central 11 – Northside (Arkansas) 9

Southside (Arkansas) 2 – McCracken County 1

Today,

2:00 Judah Christian vs. Dyersburg @ Elam Stadium

2:30 Union City vs. North Side @ Thompson Field

4:15 Dyersburg vs. Ripley @ Elam Stadium

4:30 Westview vs. South Side @ Martin Complex in Martin

4:45 Union City vs. Milan @ Thompson Field

6:30 Obion Central vs. Gibson Co. @ Elam Stadium

6:45 Westview vs. Huntingdon @ Martin Complex in Martin

7:00 Ripley vs. Milan @ Thompson Field

In other games this afternoon…

Peabody @ Dresden

Henry County @ McKenzie

High School Softball

Obion County @ Westview

Greenfield @ Dresden

Gleason @ Union City

High School Soccer

Westview @ Peabody

High School Tennis

Greenfield 6 – Milan 1

Doubles – GHS’s Kassidy Harris and Sophie Box win 8-5, and Maura Shelton and Samantha Jo Stone win 8-1

Singles – Kassidy Harris wins 8-3, Sophie Box wins 8-3, Maura Shelton wins 8-1, and Kaylee Simmons wins 8-1.

Graves County @ Union City

Spring MLB

STL Cardinals vs. New York Yankees

(airtime 11:55 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

NHL

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Nashville Predators