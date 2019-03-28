High School Baseball
Final Flight Tournament Scores from Wednesday
Union City 12 – West Carroll 0
Hueytown (AL) 1 – Yorkville (IL) 0
TCA 14 – Lake County 4
Lakes Community (IL) 4 – South Side 2
John Hershey (IL) 11 – Obion Central 1
TCA 5 – Crawfordsville (IN) 1
Stevenson (IL) 9 – Crockett County 8
Final Flight Games Thursday
10:00 – Stevenson vs. Yorkville @ Elam Stadium
12:00 – West Carroll vs. Twin Lakes @ Thompson Field
12:15 – Southside vs. Obion Central @ Elam Stadium
2:15 – McKenzie vs. Crawfordsville @ Thompson Field
2:30 – Southside vs. John Hersey @ Elam Stadium
3:30 – Henry County vs. Westview @ Martin Sports Complex
4:30 – West Carroll vs. Halls @ OCCHS
4:30 – McKenzie vs. Ballard Memorial @ Thompson Field
4:45 – Hueytown vs. Crockett County @ Elam Stadium
5:45 – Geneva vs. Calloway County @ Martin Sports Complex
6:45 – Lake County vs. Ballard Memorial @ Thompson Field
6:45 – Obion Central vs. Lakes Community
7:00 – Tipton Rosemark vs. Union City @ Elam Stadium
High School Softball
Bruceton @ Gleason
Obion Central @ Union City
NCAA Men’s Tournament Sweet 16
(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee
(game time 6:30, air time 6:00 on STAR 95.1)
(4) Florida vs. (1) Gonzaga
(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan
(12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia