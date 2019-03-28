High School Baseball

Final Flight Tournament Scores from Wednesday

Union City 12 – West Carroll 0

Hueytown (AL) 1 – Yorkville (IL) 0

TCA 14 – Lake County 4

Lakes Community (IL) 4 – South Side 2

John Hershey (IL) 11 – Obion Central 1

TCA 5 – Crawfordsville (IN) 1

Stevenson (IL) 9 – Crockett County 8

Final Flight Games Thursday

10:00 – Stevenson vs. Yorkville @ Elam Stadium

12:00 – West Carroll vs. Twin Lakes @ Thompson Field

12:15 – Southside vs. Obion Central @ Elam Stadium

2:15 – McKenzie vs. Crawfordsville @ Thompson Field

2:30 – Southside vs. John Hersey @ Elam Stadium

3:30 – Henry County vs. Westview @ Martin Sports Complex

4:30 – West Carroll vs. Halls @ OCCHS

4:30 – McKenzie vs. Ballard Memorial @ Thompson Field

4:45 – Hueytown vs. Crockett County @ Elam Stadium

5:45 – Geneva vs. Calloway County @ Martin Sports Complex

6:45 – Lake County vs. Ballard Memorial @ Thompson Field

6:45 – Obion Central vs. Lakes Community

7:00 – Tipton Rosemark vs. Union City @ Elam Stadium



High School Softball

Bruceton @ Gleason

Obion Central @ Union City

NCAA Men ’ s Tournament Sweet 16

(3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee

(game time 6:30, air time 6:00 on STAR 95.1)

(4) Florida vs. (1) Gonzaga

(3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan

(12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia