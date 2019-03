High School Basketball

AA State Tournament Quarterfinals Yesterday

Westview 54 – South Greene 42

Marshall County 34 – DeKalb County 31

Westview and Marshall County play Friday at 11:30

Cheatham County 49 – Grainger 41

Macon County 56 – Covington 38

Macon County and Cheatham County will play Friday at 10:00

AAA State Tournament Quarterfinals Yesterday

Riverdale 67 – Arlington 50

Houston 65 – Mt. Juliet 58

Girls Class AAA State Basketball Tournament

10:00 – Bradley Central (31-3) vs. Lebanon (25-10)

11:30 – Oak Ridge (33-2) vs. Science Hill (31-3)

Girls Class A State Basketball Tournament

1:15 – Oneida (26-7) vs. Loretto (31-1)

2:45 – Greenfield (28-5) vs. Clarkrange (33-3)

(airtime 1:45 on STAR 95.1)

4:30 – Eagleville (22-9) vs. Midway (26-6)

6:00 – Summertown (26-7) vs. Gibson County (32-3)

OVC Tournament Yesterday

#1 Belmont Women 74 – #8 SEMO 65

#2 Morehead State Women 77 – #7 Jacksonville State 60

#5 Morehead State Men 72 – #8 SIUE 68

#7 UT Martin 78 – #6 Eastern Illinois 71

OVC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals

#4 Tennessee Tech vs. #5 Austin Peay at 1:00

#3 UT Martin vs. #6 Murray State

(tip-off at 3:00, airtime 2:30 on WCMT)



OVC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals

#4 Austin Peay vs. Morehead St. at 6:30

#3 Jacksonville State vs. #7 UT Martin at 8:30