Middle School Football:
Lake Road/Ridgemont at South Fulton
Fulton County at Lake County
Middle School Softball:
Dyersburg at Hillcrest
South Fulton at Ridgemont
Black Oak at Gibson County
Middle School Cross Country:
Union City at Dresden
High School Football:
Dyer County at Obion County (Freshmen)
High School Volleyball:
Halls at Union City
North Side at Obion County Central
Murray High at Fulton County
Crockett County at Dyer County
Ballard Memorial at Hickman County
Fulton City at St. Mary
High School Soccer:
Dyersburg at Obion County Central
Gibson County at Trenton Peabody
Cordova at Dyer County
First Region All-A Classic:
St. Mary plays at Murray High
High School Golf:
Greenfield and West Carroll at Union City
Obion County Central at Halls