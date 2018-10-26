Middle School Basketball last night,

Girls: Martin Middle 29 – Dresden 26

Boys: Martin Middle 33 – Dresden 24

High School Football from last night,

Lake County 46 – TCA 16

Freedom Prep 34 – KIPP Memphis 12

Kirby 33 – Memphis Overton 6

MAHS 30 – Manassas 0



High School Football tonight,

Gleason @ South Fulton, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3 (w/ updates from Humboldt @ Dresden)

Union City @ Halls, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake

Obion Central @ Haywood, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Country 104.9 KYTN

Westview @ McNairy Central

Greenfield @ West Carroll

Gibson County @ McKenzie

Milan @ South Gibson

Clarksville Northwest @ Henry County

Peabody @ Adamsville

Bolivar Central @ Covington

Camden Central @ Stewart County

Dyer County @ Kenwood

Dyersburg @ Crockett County

Bruceton @ McEwen

Lexington @ Chester County

North Side @ South Side

Kentucky High School Football

Fulton County @ Ballard County

Paducah-Tilghman @ Christian County

Union County @ Murray

Caldwell County @ Mayfield

Graves County @ Calloway County

Hopkins County @ Crittenden County

Middle School Basketball

Ridgemont @ Fulton Middle

College Volleyball

UT Martin @ Austin Peay

Women’s College Basketball

Hiwassee College @ Bethel

World Series Game 3 (Red Sox lead 2-0)

Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...