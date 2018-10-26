Middle School Basketball last night,
Girls: Martin Middle 29 – Dresden 26
Boys: Martin Middle 33 – Dresden 24
High School Football from last night,
Lake County 46 – TCA 16
Freedom Prep 34 – KIPP Memphis 12
Kirby 33 – Memphis Overton 6
MAHS 30 – Manassas 0
High School Football tonight,
Gleason @ South Fulton, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Mix 101.3 (w/ updates from Humboldt @ Dresden)
Union City @ Halls, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Haywood, kickoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on Country 104.9 KYTN
Westview @ McNairy Central
Greenfield @ West Carroll
Gibson County @ McKenzie
Milan @ South Gibson
Clarksville Northwest @ Henry County
Peabody @ Adamsville
Bolivar Central @ Covington
Camden Central @ Stewart County
Dyer County @ Kenwood
Dyersburg @ Crockett County
Bruceton @ McEwen
Lexington @ Chester County
North Side @ South Side
Kentucky High School Football
Fulton County @ Ballard County
Paducah-Tilghman @ Christian County
Union County @ Murray
Caldwell County @ Mayfield
Graves County @ Calloway County
Hopkins County @ Crittenden County
Middle School Basketball
Ridgemont @ Fulton Middle
College Volleyball
UT Martin @ Austin Peay
Women’s College Basketball
Hiwassee College @ Bethel
World Series Game 3 (Red Sox lead 2-0)
Boston Red Sox @ Los Angeles Dodgers