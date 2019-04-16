High School Baseball Scores Monday

Lake County 11 – Dresden 1

South Fulton 4 – Bradford 3

Camden 7 – Stewart County 5

West Carroll 8 – Clarksburg 1

South Gibson 5 – Crockett County 3

Henry County 12 – Clarksville NE 2

Baseball Games Tuesday

Dyersburg at Westview

Greenfield at Union City (DH)

Fulton County at Dresden

South Fulton at Bradford

Clarksville NE at Henry County

High School Softball Scores Monday

South Gibson 11 – Westview 1

Gleason 10 – Big Sandy 2

Gleason 12 – Big Sandy 0

Obion County 2 – Milan 0

Softball Games Tuesday

Milan at Westview

South Fulton at Dresden

Obion County at Halls

High School Soccer

Westview at Milan

High School Tennis

Westview at Union City

High School Track

Union City at Huntingdon Quad Meet

MLB

MIL 10 – STL 7 (MIL Leads Series 1-0)

Cardinals @ Brewers, today at 6:40 on 104.9 KYTN

Braves host Arizona in a three-game series beginning tonight at 6:20.

Cubs 7 – Marlins 2 (Cubs Lead Series 1-0)

Chicago will play in Miami again tonight at 6:10.

