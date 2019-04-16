High School Baseball Scores Monday
Lake County 11 – Dresden 1
South Fulton 4 – Bradford 3
Camden 7 – Stewart County 5
West Carroll 8 – Clarksburg 1
South Gibson 5 – Crockett County 3
Henry County 12 – Clarksville NE 2
Baseball Games Tuesday
Dyersburg at Westview
Greenfield at Union City (DH)
Fulton County at Dresden
South Fulton at Bradford
Clarksville NE at Henry County
High School Softball Scores Monday
South Gibson 11 – Westview 1
Gleason 10 – Big Sandy 2
Gleason 12 – Big Sandy 0
Obion County 2 – Milan 0
Softball Games Tuesday
Milan at Westview
South Fulton at Dresden
Obion County at Halls
High School Soccer
Westview at Milan
High School Tennis
Westview at Union City
High School Track
Union City at Huntingdon Quad Meet
MLB
MIL 10 – STL 7 (MIL Leads Series 1-0)
Cardinals @ Brewers, today at 6:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Braves host Arizona in a three-game series beginning tonight at 6:20.
Cubs 7 – Marlins 2 (Cubs Lead Series 1-0)
Chicago will play in Miami again tonight at 6:10.