High School Baseball Scores Monday
Westview 3 – Obion County 2
South Gibson 8 – Milan 6
Halls 5 – TCA 3
Henry County 20 – Kenwood 0
Gibson County 10 – Peabody 3
Baseball Games Today
Obion Central @ Westview
Dresden @ Bradford
McKenzie @ Greenfield
South Fulton @ Union City (dh)
Henry County @ Kenwood
High School Softball Scores Monday
McKenzie 7 – Westview 3
Gleason 17 – Humboldt 0
South Gibson 3 – Obion County 2
Henry County 2 – Springfield 0
Crockett County 1 – Milan 0
Softball Games Tuesday
Crockett County @ Westview
Fulton County @ Dresden
Greenfield @ Gleason
South Fulton @ Obion Central
Bradford @ Union City
High School Tennis
Huntingdon @ Greenfield
Union City @ Peabody
MLB
STL 13 – MIL 5 (STL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 5:50 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
Atlanta Braves begin series at Cincinnati Reds today @ 5:40.
Chicago Cubs begin home series against LA Dodgers tonight @ 7:05.