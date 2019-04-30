High School Baseball Scores Monday
Westview 6 – Graves County 5
Greenfield 8 – Humboldt 7
Henry County 9 – Springfield 5
Huntingdon 8 – Camden 6
Gibson County 6 – South Gibson 5
Baseball Games Tuesday
McKenzie at Dresden
Obion Central @ Gibson County
Graves County @ Bradford
Hickman County at South Fulton
Haywood @ Milan
Lexington @ Dyer County
High School Softball Scores Monday
Westview 9 – Dyersburg 3
– Anna Hazlewood: 9 K, allowed 4 hits, 2 earned runs from the mound.
– Blaine McDonald had 3 hits, 2HR, 4 RBIs
– Maggie Barker had 3 hits, 1 RBI
– Gracie Hamrick and Ashley Rogers had 2 hits apiece.
South Gibson 11 – Milan 3
Softball Games Tuesday
Dyer County @ Westview
Union City @ West Carroll
JCS @ Huntingdon
South Gibson @ Gibson County
Peabody @ Fayette Ware
Humboldt @ Clarksburg (dh)
High School Soccer
Westview @ Gibson County
Milan @ Dyer County
South Gibson @ Obion Central
High School Track
Dresden and Union City @ Rotary Relays
MLB
STL 6 – WAS 3 (STL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals
(airtime 5:10 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
– STL is 1st in NL Central
ATL 3 – SD 1 (ATL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Braves will host Game 2 today at 6:20.
– ATL is 2nd in NL East
Cubs begin road series in Seattle tonight at 9:10.