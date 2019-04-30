High School Baseball Scores Monday

Westview 6 – Graves County 5

Greenfield 8 – Humboldt 7

Henry County 9 – Springfield 5

Huntingdon 8 – Camden 6

Gibson County 6 – South Gibson 5

Baseball Games Tuesday

McKenzie at Dresden

Obion Central @ Gibson County

Graves County @ Bradford

Hickman County at South Fulton

Haywood @ Milan

Lexington @ Dyer County

High School Softball Scores Monday

Westview 9 – Dyersburg 3

– Anna Hazlewood: 9 K, allowed 4 hits, 2 earned runs from the mound.

– Blaine McDonald had 3 hits, 2HR, 4 RBIs

– Maggie Barker had 3 hits, 1 RBI

– Gracie Hamrick and Ashley Rogers had 2 hits apiece.

South Gibson 11 – Milan 3

Softball Games Tuesday

Dyer County @ Westview

Union City @ West Carroll

JCS @ Huntingdon

South Gibson @ Gibson County

Peabody @ Fayette Ware

Humboldt @ Clarksburg (dh)

High School Soccer

Westview @ Gibson County

Milan @ Dyer County

South Gibson @ Obion Central

High School Track

Dresden and Union City @ Rotary Relays

MLB

STL 6 – WAS 3 (STL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals

(airtime 5:10 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

– STL is 1st in NL Central

ATL 3 – SD 1 (ATL Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

Braves will host Game 2 today at 6:20.

– ATL is 2nd in NL East

Cubs begin road series in Seattle tonight at 9:10.