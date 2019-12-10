High School Basketball
Huntingdon @ Gleason, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Lake County @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ Humboldt, airtime 5:40 on 104.9 KYTN
Westview @ McKenzie
Dresden @ Bradford
Greenfield @ South Fulton
Peabody @ Milan
Dyersburg @ Gibson County
West Creek @ Henry County
Bruceton @ Frank Hughes
Fulton County @ CCA (boys)
Halls @ Fulton City
Mayfield @ Paducah Tilghman
Caldwell County @ Crittenden County
Calloway County @ McCracken County
Murray @ Graves County (boys)
Hickman County @ Murray (girls)
Middle School Basketball
Fulton Middle @ Lake Road
Men’s College Basketball
Bethel @ Fisk
TSU @ Little Rock