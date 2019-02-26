High School Basketball

Region 6-A Girls Semifinals

Summertown 55 – Huntingdon 54

Loretto 58 – McKenzie 47

Summertown and Loretto will play for the Region Championship Wednesday night.

Region 7-AA Girls Semifinals

Westview 52 – Lexington 50

South Side 63 – Crockett County 57

Westview and South Side will play for the Region 7-AA Championship Wednesday night.

Region 7-A Boys Semifinals

Humboldt 53 – Union City 50

Peabody 77 – Madison 66

Humboldt and Peabody will face off in a District 14 Championship rematch, this time for the Region 7-A Championship.

Tonight,

Girls Region 7-A Championship at UT Martin

Greenfield vs. Gibson County (tip-off 7:00, airtime 6:40 on MIX 101.3)

Boys Region 6-A Semifinals at Bethel

McKenzie vs. Summertown

Loretto vs. Huntingdon

Boys Region 7-AA Semifinals at Dyersburg

Crockett County vs. Chester County

South Side vs. South Gibson

Men ’ s College Basketball

Arkansas @ (4) Kentucky

Temple @ Memphis

NHL

Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues