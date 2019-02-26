High School Basketball
Region 6-A Girls Semifinals
Summertown 55 – Huntingdon 54
Loretto 58 – McKenzie 47
- Summertown and Loretto will play for the Region Championship Wednesday night.
Region 7-AA Girls Semifinals
Westview 52 – Lexington 50
South Side 63 – Crockett County 57
- Westview and South Side will play for the Region 7-AA Championship Wednesday night.
Region 7-A Boys Semifinals
Humboldt 53 – Union City 50
Peabody 77 – Madison 66
- Humboldt and Peabody will face off in a District 14 Championship rematch, this time for the Region 7-A Championship.
Tonight,
Girls Region 7-A Championship at UT Martin
Greenfield vs. Gibson County (tip-off 7:00, airtime 6:40 on MIX 101.3)
Boys Region 6-A Semifinals at Bethel
McKenzie vs. Summertown
Loretto vs. Huntingdon
Boys Region 7-AA Semifinals at Dyersburg
Crockett County vs. Chester County
South Side vs. South Gibson
Men’s College Basketball
Arkansas @ (4) Kentucky
Temple @ Memphis
NHL
Nashville Predators @ St. Louis Blues