Middle School

TMSAA State Semifinal

South Fulton 32 – Hillcrest 27

South Fulton moves on to the state championship game and will play Harriman Middle at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro Friday at 7:15

South Fulton All-Tournament Team : Anna Gore, McKenna Naugle, and Tolesha Mason was named MVP.

: Anna Gore, McKenna Naugle, and Tolesha Mason was named MVP. Hillcrest All-Tournament Team : Alayna Fussell and Karlie Taylor.

High School Basketball

Last night

Girls,

Dresden 55 – West Carroll 40

Lake County 52 – Halls 13

Dyer County 70 – Millington 26

Houston County 50 – Clarksburg 28

Boys,

West Carroll 65 – Dresden 49

Lake County 61 – Halls 52

Millington 72 – Dyer County 64

In Kentucky

Girls,

Calloway Co. 59, McCracken County 38

Fulton Co. 55, Paducah Tilghman 48

Mayfield 41, Carlisle Co. 35

South Fulton 43, Hickman Co. 39

Boys,

McCracken County 70, Calloway Co. 50

Tonight,

Dyersburg @ Westview 6:10 on Mix 101.3

Gleason @ Union City 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake

Obion Central @ South Gibson

Dresden @ Halls

Greenfield @ Bradford

Lake County @ South Fulton

Henry County @ Kenwood

Crockett County @ Milan

Gibson County @ TCA

Middleton @ Humboldt

Peabody @ Madison

West Carroll @ Natchez Trace

Waverly @ Camden

McKenzie @ Huntingdon

Clarksburg @ Bruceton

Ripley @ Covington

Fayette Academy @ Carroll Academy

Haywood @ Bolivar

In Kentucky

Fulton County @ CFS

Fulton City @ Mayfield

Graves County @ Ballard Memorial

Calloway County @ Carlisle County

Marshall County @ Murray

CCA @ Paducah Tilghman

McCracken County @ St. Mary

Men’s College Basketball

Missouri @ (1) Tennessee, tipoff 8:00, airtime 7:30 on Star 95.1

South Carolina @ (5) Kentucky

NHL

Phoenix Coyotes @ Nashville Predators