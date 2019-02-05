Middle School
TMSAA State Semifinal
South Fulton 32 – Hillcrest 27
- South Fulton moves on to the state championship game and will play Harriman Middle at Blackman Middle School in Murfreesboro Friday at 7:15
- South Fulton All-Tournament Team: Anna Gore, McKenna Naugle, and Tolesha Mason was named MVP.
- Hillcrest All-Tournament Team: Alayna Fussell and Karlie Taylor.
High School Basketball
Last night
Girls,
Dresden 55 – West Carroll 40
Lake County 52 – Halls 13
Dyer County 70 – Millington 26
Houston County 50 – Clarksburg 28
Boys,
West Carroll 65 – Dresden 49
Lake County 61 – Halls 52
Millington 72 – Dyer County 64
In Kentucky
Girls,
Calloway Co. 59, McCracken County 38
Fulton Co. 55, Paducah Tilghman 48
Mayfield 41, Carlisle Co. 35
South Fulton 43, Hickman Co. 39
Boys,
McCracken County 70, Calloway Co. 50
Tonight,
Dyersburg @ Westview 6:10 on Mix 101.3
Gleason @ Union City 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Obion Central @ South Gibson
Dresden @ Halls
Greenfield @ Bradford
Lake County @ South Fulton
Henry County @ Kenwood
Crockett County @ Milan
Gibson County @ TCA
Middleton @ Humboldt
Peabody @ Madison
West Carroll @ Natchez Trace
Waverly @ Camden
McKenzie @ Huntingdon
Clarksburg @ Bruceton
Ripley @ Covington
Fayette Academy @ Carroll Academy
Haywood @ Bolivar
In Kentucky
Fulton County @ CFS
Fulton City @ Mayfield
Graves County @ Ballard Memorial
Calloway County @ Carlisle County
Marshall County @ Murray
CCA @ Paducah Tilghman
McCracken County @ St. Mary
Men’s College Basketball
Missouri @ (1) Tennessee, tipoff 8:00, airtime 7:30 on Star 95.1
South Carolina @ (5) Kentucky
NHL
Phoenix Coyotes @ Nashville Predators