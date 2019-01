Obion County Junior High Tournament Championships

Hillcrest Girls 32 – South Fulton 30 (OT)

Hillcrest Boys 42 – South Fulton 31

High School Basketball

Last Night,

Girls,

Westview 40 – Henry County 39

Gleason 71 – Bruceton 29

Clarksburg 37 – Fulton City 26

Boys,

Henry County 53 – Westview 52

Fulton City 59 – Clarksburg 37

Tonight,

Union City @ Dresden, on Mix 101.3 and 105.7. The Quake at 5:40

Greenfield @ Crockett County

Bradford @ Gleason

Henry County @ Huntingdon

Big Sandy @ McKenzie

Halls @ Gibson County

Middleton @ Peabody

West Carroll @ Clarksburg

ECS @ Carroll Academy

McEwen @ Bruceton

Arlington @ Dyersburg

Dyer County @ Munford

Lexington @ Riverside

Stewart County @ Camden

Scotts Hill @ McNairy Central

Chester County @ South Side

North Side @ Adamsville

JCS @ FACS

Hardin County @ Liberty

USJ @ Sacred Heart

Madison @ TCA

Haywood @ Ripley

Covington @ Fayette Ware

Western Kentucky

Humboldt @ Fulton County

South Fulton @ Fulton City

Ballard Memorial @ Hickman County

Hopkinsville @ Graves County

Crittenden County @ Mayfield (girls)

Calloway County @ Paducah Tilghman (girls)

Marshall County @ Paducah Tilghman (boys)

McCracken County @ Carlisle County

Caldwell County @ Trigg County

Union County @ Crittenden County (boys)

College Basketball

Lyon College @ Freed Hardeman

Men’s College Basketball

(14) Auburn @ South Carolina

(8) Texas Tech @ Kansas State

Minnesota @ (2) Michigan

(22) Villanova @ Butler

(24) Mississippi State @ (12) Kentucky

Miami OH @ Ball State

Clemson @ (11) Florida State

Bowling Green @ Eastern Michigan

(16) Buffalo @ Northern Illinois

(18) Ole Miss @ Alabama

(25) Indiana @ Northwestern

Wake Forest @ (4) Virginia

(1) Duke @ Pittsburgh

Women’s College Basketball

Lipscomb @ FGCU

Vol Calls with Bob Kesling, tonight at 7:00 on Star 95.1.