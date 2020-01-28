High School Basketball
Gleason @ Bradford, airtime 5:40 on Mix 101.3
Dresden @ Union City, airtime 5:40 on 105.7 The Quake
Greenfield @ Lake County
Fulton City @ South Fulton
Bruceton @ McKenzie
Gibson County @ Halls
Henry County @ West Creek
Middleton @ Humboldt
West Carroll @ Clarksburg
Big Sandy @ Huntingdon
Peabody @ Madison
Munford @ Dyer County
Dyersburg @ Arlington
Hickman County @ Ballard Memorial
Mayfield @ CFS (girls)
Carlisle County @ McCracken County
Murray @ St. Mary (boys)
Calloway County @ Paducah Tilghman (girls)
Women’s College Basketball
Memphis @ East Carolina
Men’s College Basketball
Texas A&M @ Tennessee, airtime 5:00, game time 5:30 on Star 95.1
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Washington Capitals