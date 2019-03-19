High School Baseball
Westview 10 – Dresden 4
South Fulton 9 – Gleason 6
McKenzie 15 – West Carroll 2
Lake County 2 – Greenfield 1
Gibson County 9 – Halls 1
Today,
Union City @ Bradford
Rossview @ Henry County
Dresden @ Westview
McKenzie @ West Carroll
Milan @ Liberty
Gleason @ South Fulton
Gibson County @ Halls
High School Softball
Westview 5 – Milan 2
- Anna Hazlewood had 11 K, Sophia Lamar batted 2/3.
Henry County 12 – Clarksville NW 2
Lexington 2 – Riverside 0
McNairy Central 12 – Dyersburg 1
Today,
West Carroll @ Westview
Gleason @ Dresden
Union City @ Bradford
Montgomery Central @ Henry County
Camden @ Huntingdon
Milan @ Obion County
Hickman County @ South Fulton
High School Soccer
Obion Central @ Westview
Gibson County @ Union City
High School Tennis
Henry County @ Union City
NHL
Toronto Maple Leafs @ Nashville Predators