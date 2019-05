High School Baseball

Region 6A Tournament

Summertown 4 – Huntingdon 2

Loretto 4 – McKenzie 0

Region 7A Tournament

Lake County 3 – Gibson County 2

TCA 2 – Union City 1

Region 7AA Tournament

Chester County 5 – South Gibson 4

McNairy Central 14 – Dyersburg 0

High School Softball

Region 6A Tournament

Huntingdon 4 – Loretto 2

Summertown 9 – West Carroll 0

Huntingdon and Summertown will play for the Region 6A Championship today.

Region 7A Tournament

Gibson County 3 – Bradford 2

Halls 7 – Union City 3

Region 7AA Tournament

Southside 6 – South Gibson 2

Lexington 10 – Dyersburg 0

Boys Soccer

Region 7A Tournament

Gibson County vs. Douglass

Region 7AA

Chester County vs. Dyersburg

South Gibson vs. Lexington

MLB

Cardinals play at Atlanta tonight, tune in on Country 104.9 KYTN at 6:20.

Chicago Cubs play at Cincinnati Reds today at 5:40.