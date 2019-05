TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro

Baseball

Class A State Tournament

TCA vs. University School of Johnson City

Lake County vs. Greenback

Class AA State Tournament

Covington vs. Pigeon Forge

Haywood vs. Forrest

Softball

Class A State Tournament

Gibson County vs. Sale Creek

Halls vs. Whitwell

Class AA State Tournament

Lexington vs. Sequatchie County

Jackson South Side vs. Marion County

Class AAA State Tournament

Hardin County vs. Springfield

Dyer County vs. Ooltewah



Soccer

Class AA State Tournament

Lexington vs. Greenville

Dyersburg vs. Beech

Tennis

TSSAA Semifinal Match

Union City Lady Golden Tornadoes vs. Signal Mountain

MLB

Kansas City Royals @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 6:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

ATL 4 – SF 1 (ATL Leads Series 1-0)

Game 2 of 4 is set for tonight at 8:45.

PHI 5 – CHC4 (Philadelphia Leads Series 1-0)

Game 2 of 4 is set for this evening at 6:05.