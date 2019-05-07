High School Baseball
District 13-A Tournament in Union City
Union City 6 – Lake County 3
Bradford 7 – Dresden 2
District 13-AA Tournament at Westview
Obion County 5 – Crockett County 0
Dyersburg 9 – Obion County 1
South Gibson and Dyersburg will play today for the District 13-AA Championship.
High School Softball
District 13-A Tournament in Union City
Union City 5 – Gleason 3
Bradford 5 – South Fulton 2
District 13-AA Tournament at South Gibson
Dyersburg 5 – Westview 2
South Gibson and Dyersburg will play today for the District 13-AA Championship.
High School Soccer
McKenzie 1 – Westview 0
MLB
STL 6 – PHI 0 (STL Leads Series 1-0)
Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 5:50 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
LAD 5 – ATL 3 (LAD Takes 1-0 Series Lead)
Game 2 is tonight at 9:10.
MIA 6 – CHC 5 (MIA Leads Series 1-0)
Game 2 begins tonight at 7:10.