High School Baseball

District 13-A Tournament in Union City

Union City 6 – Lake County 3

Bradford 7 – Dresden 2

District 13-AA Tournament at Westview

Obion County 5 – Crockett County 0

Dyersburg 9 – Obion County 1

South Gibson and Dyersburg will play today for the District 13-AA Championship.

High School Softball

District 13-A Tournament in Union City

Union City 5 – Gleason 3

Bradford 5 – South Fulton 2

District 13-AA Tournament at South Gibson

Dyersburg 5 – Westview 2

South Gibson and Dyersburg will play today for the District 13-AA Championship.

High School Soccer

McKenzie 1 – Westview 0

MLB

STL 6 – PHI 0 (STL Leads Series 1-0)

Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 5:50 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

LAD 5 – ATL 3 (LAD Takes 1-0 Series Lead)

Game 2 is tonight at 9:10.

MIA 6 – CHC 5 (MIA Leads Series 1-0)

Game 2 begins tonight at 7:10.