Sports for Tuesday, November 16

Middle School Basketball

Dyersburg 43, Martin Middle 31 (G)

Dyersburg 56, Martin Middle 44 (B)

Greenfield 49, Gleason 19 (G)

Gleason 38, Greenfield 8 (B)

Middle School Basketball Tonight

Dresden @ South Fulton (B)

Bruceton @ Bradford

Fulton County @ Christian Fellowship School

Northview @ Hillcrest

Huntingdon @ Camden (B)

High School Basketball

The high school basketball season opens tonight with a number of Hall of Champions games.

Gleason will play host to the Carroll Academy Jaguars , airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 while Union City travels to Trenton Peabody, airtime at 5:40, on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Elsewhere around the area,

Greenfield will play at USJ

South Fulton travels to Gibson County

Lake County girls are hosting Gosnell HS, Arkansas

McKenzie hosts Camden

Bradford is at home against Bruceton

Humboldt is at home against Lexington

Huntingdon is at Adamsville

Dyersburg travels to McNairy Central

Clarksburg is at JCS

Women’s College Basketball

Norfolk State @ Indiana (feat. Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil)

North Alabama (feat. Westview’s Alexis Callins) @ Austin Peay

UT Martin 63, Western Kentucky 47 in the WNIT Tournament in Manhattan, Kansas.

The Skyhawk women improved to (2-1) overall, playing three games in four days.

Seven different players contributed with Hayley Harrison leading all scorers with 17 points on 6/9 shooting.

The Skyhawks women’s team returns to action Wednesday in Louisville when they face the No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.

Men’s College Basketball

Mount St. Mary’s @ Kentucky

Austin Peay @ Purdue-Fort Wayne

Tennessee Tech @ Chattanooga

Saint Louis @ Memphis

Murray State @ Illinois State