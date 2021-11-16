Sports for Tuesday, November 16
Middle School Basketball
Dyersburg 43, Martin Middle 31 (G)
Dyersburg 56, Martin Middle 44 (B)
Greenfield 49, Gleason 19 (G)
Gleason 38, Greenfield 8 (B)
Middle School Basketball Tonight
Dresden @ South Fulton (B)
Bruceton @ Bradford
Fulton County @ Christian Fellowship School
Northview @ Hillcrest
Huntingdon @ Camden (B)
High School Basketball
The high school basketball season opens tonight with a number of Hall of Champions games.
Gleason will play host to the Carroll Academy Jaguars , airtime at 5:40 on MIX 101.3 while Union City travels to Trenton Peabody, airtime at 5:40, on 105.7 THE QUAKE
Elsewhere around the area,
Greenfield will play at USJ
South Fulton travels to Gibson County
Lake County girls are hosting Gosnell HS, Arkansas
McKenzie hosts Camden
Bradford is at home against Bruceton
Humboldt is at home against Lexington
Huntingdon is at Adamsville
Dyersburg travels to McNairy Central
Clarksburg is at JCS
Women’s College Basketball
Norfolk State @ Indiana (feat. Greenfield’s Chloe Moore-McNeil)
North Alabama (feat. Westview’s Alexis Callins) @ Austin Peay
UT Martin 63, Western Kentucky 47 in the WNIT Tournament in Manhattan, Kansas.
- The Skyhawk women improved to (2-1) overall, playing three games in four days.
- Seven different players contributed with Hayley Harrison leading all scorers with 17 points on 6/9 shooting.
- The Skyhawks women’s team returns to action Wednesday in Louisville when they face the No. 10 Louisville Cardinals.
Men’s College Basketball
Mount St. Mary’s @ Kentucky
Austin Peay @ Purdue-Fort Wayne
Tennessee Tech @ Chattanooga
Saint Louis @ Memphis
Murray State @ Illinois State