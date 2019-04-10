High School Baseball Scores Tuesday

Westview 8 – Milan 7

Westview 7 – Milan 4

South Fulton 7 – Dresden 4

Greenfield 12 – Bradford 7

– Grant Huffstetler and Ross Northcut both hit first home runs of the season.

Obion County 4 – Crockett County 1

Huntingdon 3 – McKenzie 2

South Gibson 15 – Dyersburg 4

Baseball Games Wednesday

Mid-Season Classic @ Milan

Milan vs. South Side (7:00)

Mid-Season Classic @ Peabody

Halls vs. Lexington (4:30)

Lexington vs. Peabody (7:00)

Mid-Season Classic @ South Gibson

Chester County vs. Crockett County (4:30)

Chester County vs. South Gibson (7:00)

In other games…

Humboldt @ Gibson County (6:00)

High School Softball Scores Tuesday

Crockett County 3 – Westview 2

– Anna Hazlewood – 10 Ks

Bradford 7 – Gleason 3

Henry County 16 – Clarksville NW 1

South Gibson 2 – Milan 0

Softball Games Wednesday

Covington @ South Gibson (5:00)

High School Tennis Wednesday

Greenfield @ Peabody

MLB

STL 4 – LAD 0 (STL Leads 2-0)

Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cardinals

(airtime 5:50 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

ATL 7 – COL 1 (ATL Leads 2-0)

Braves at Colorado Rockies, today @ 2:10 pm

Pittsburgh Pirates at Cubs, tonight 7:05

