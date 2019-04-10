High School Baseball Scores Tuesday
Westview 8 – Milan 7
Westview 7 – Milan 4
South Fulton 7 – Dresden 4
Greenfield 12 – Bradford 7
– Grant Huffstetler and Ross Northcut both hit first home runs of the season.
Obion County 4 – Crockett County 1
Huntingdon 3 – McKenzie 2
South Gibson 15 – Dyersburg 4
Baseball Games Wednesday
Mid-Season Classic @ Milan
Milan vs. South Side (7:00)
Mid-Season Classic @ Peabody
Halls vs. Lexington (4:30)
Lexington vs. Peabody (7:00)
Mid-Season Classic @ South Gibson
Chester County vs. Crockett County (4:30)
Chester County vs. South Gibson (7:00)
In other games…
Humboldt @ Gibson County (6:00)
High School Softball Scores Tuesday
Crockett County 3 – Westview 2
– Anna Hazlewood – 10 Ks
Bradford 7 – Gleason 3
Henry County 16 – Clarksville NW 1
South Gibson 2 – Milan 0
Softball Games Wednesday
Covington @ South Gibson (5:00)
High School Tennis Wednesday
Greenfield @ Peabody
MLB
STL 4 – LAD 0 (STL Leads 2-0)
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Cardinals
(airtime 5:50 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
ATL 7 – COL 1 (ATL Leads 2-0)
Braves at Colorado Rockies, today @ 2:10 pm
Pittsburgh Pirates at Cubs, tonight 7:05