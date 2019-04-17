High School Baseball Scores Tuesday
Westview 11 – Dyersburg 4
Milan 7 – Obion Central 1
Bradford 7 – South Fulton 0
McKenzie 24 – Big Sandy 0
Henry County 7 – Clarksville NE 1
South Gibson 9 – Crockett County 3
Baseball Games Wednesday
Milan at Obion Central
Lake County at Peabody
West Carroll at Humboldt
Clarksburg at McKenzie (DH)
High School Softball Scores Tuesday
Westview 10 – Milan 0
– Anna Hazlewood finished with 11 K, allowed 2 hits, hit 2 homeruns.
– Gracie Hamrick had 2 hits and scored 3 times.
Clarksville 10 – Henry County 1
Camden 12 – Hickman County 3
South Gibson 6 – Dyersburg 0
Softball Games Wednesday
Lake County at Union City (DH)
Dyer County at Munford
High School Tennis Wednesday
Union City at Greenfield (Girls Only)
MLB
MIL 8 – STL 4 (MIL Leads Series 2-0)
St. Louis will play at Milwaukee for the final game of the series, beginning at 12:40 on 104.9 KYTN.
ARZ 9 – ATL 6 (Diamondbacks Lead Series 1-0)
Atlanta will host Arizona again tonight at 6:40.
CHC 4 – MIA 0 (Chicago Leads Series 2-0)
Cubs will play final game of the series at Miami tonight at 7:10.