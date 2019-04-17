High School Baseball Scores Tuesday

Westview 11 – Dyersburg 4

Milan 7 – Obion Central 1

Bradford 7 – South Fulton 0

McKenzie 24 – Big Sandy 0

Henry County 7 – Clarksville NE 1

South Gibson 9 – Crockett County 3

Baseball Games Wednesday

Milan at Obion Central

Lake County at Peabody

West Carroll at Humboldt

Clarksburg at McKenzie (DH)

High School Softball Scores Tuesday

Westview 10 – Milan 0

– Anna Hazlewood finished with 11 K, allowed 2 hits, hit 2 homeruns.

– Gracie Hamrick had 2 hits and scored 3 times.

Clarksville 10 – Henry County 1

Camden 12 – Hickman County 3

South Gibson 6 – Dyersburg 0

Softball Games Wednesday

Lake County at Union City (DH)

Dyer County at Munford

High School Tennis Wednesday

Union City at Greenfield (Girls Only)

MLB

MIL 8 – STL 4 (MIL Leads Series 2-0)

St. Louis will play at Milwaukee for the final game of the series, beginning at 12:40 on 104.9 KYTN.

ARZ 9 – ATL 6 (Diamondbacks Lead Series 1-0)

Atlanta will host Arizona again tonight at 6:40.

CHC 4 – MIA 0 (Chicago Leads Series 2-0)

Cubs will play final game of the series at Miami tonight at 7:10.