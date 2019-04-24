High School Baseball Scores Tuesday
Westview 8 – Obion County 1
McKenzie 10 – Gleason 0
Union City 11 – South Fulton 1
Huntingdon 10 – West Carroll 6
Dyersburg 6 – Crockett County 5
Milan 7 – South Fulton 6
Henry County 14 – Kenwood 1
High School Baseball Games Wednesday
Dresden @ Bruceton
North Side @ West Carroll
Crockett County @ Haywood
TCA @ South Gibson
Haywood @ Crockett County
High School Softball Scores Tuesday
Crockett County 3 – Westview 0
Dyersburg 4 – Milan 2
MLB
STL 4 – MIL 3 (STL Leads Series 2-0)
Milwaukee Brewers @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 11:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
CIN 7 – ATL 6 (CIN Leads Series 1-0)
Games 2 of Braves @ Reds today, 5:40.
CHC 7 – LAD 2 (CHC Leads Series 1-0)
Games 2 of Dodgers at Cubs tonight, 7:05.