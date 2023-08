Sports for Wednesday, August 30

Tuesday Scores:

High School Volleyball

Westview 3, Henry County 0

Obion Central 3, Hickman County 2

Gibson County 3, South Fulton 0

Fulton County, 2, Lake County 0

Fulton County 2, Lake County 1

Crockett County 3, South Gibson 0

Dyer County 3, Dyersburg 0

Peabody 3, Madison 2

Graves County 3, Carlisle County 0

Mayfield 3, Ballard Memorial 1

High School Soccer

Westview 7, Obion Central 0

McEwen 4, McKenzie 3

South Gibson 7, Adamsville 0

McCracken County 10, St. Mary 0

High School Golf

Westview defeated Gibson County 11-0. Luke Stephenson was medalist with a 33. Ethan Hatler second with a 36.