In Girls High School Basketball Last Night,
Henry County 45 – Westview 43
Greenfield 46 – South Fulton 29
Dresden 61 – Bradford 53
Gleason 53 – Hickman County 45
Union City 61 – Lake County 35
Covington 33 – Dyersburg 26
Crockett County 78 – Bolivar 39
Murray 49 – Hopkinsville 38
Mayfield 64 – Massac County 50
On the Boys’ Side of the Action,
Henry County 55 – Westview 53
Greenfield 57 – South Fulton 55
Bradford 66 – Dresden 49
Union City 70 – Lake County 38
Huntingdon 49 – West Carroll 47
Hickman County 65 – Gleason 54
Bolivar 62 – Crockett 58
Covington 86 – Dyersburg 55
Graves County 67- Murray 65
Marshall County 68- Carlisle County 56
Mayfield 62 – Paducah Tilghman 56
McCracken County 64 – Calloway County 37
Trigg County 67 – Fort Campbell 56
Men’s College Basketball
UT Martin at Tulane, tipoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on WCMT
Ohio State @ Illinois
LeMoyne @ Buffalo
Hartford @ Duke
VMI @ Virginia Tech
Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Texas Tech
Temple @ Villanova
Nebraska @ Minnesota
UNCW @ North Carolina
Washington @ Gonzaga
Women’s College Basketball
Hampton @ NC State
Incarnate Word @ Minnesota
Appalachian State @ South Carolina
MD Eastern @ Syracuse
Stetson @ Tennessee Lady Vols
Northwestern @ DePaul
Iowa State @ Iowa