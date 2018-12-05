In Girls High School Basketball Last Night,

Henry County 45 – Westview 43

Greenfield 46 – South Fulton 29

Dresden 61 – Bradford 53

Gleason 53 – Hickman County 45

Union City 61 – Lake County 35

Covington 33 – Dyersburg 26

Crockett County 78 – Bolivar 39

Murray 49 – Hopkinsville 38

Mayfield 64 – Massac County 50

On the Boys’ Side of the Action,

Henry County 55 – Westview 53

Greenfield 57 – South Fulton 55

Bradford 66 – Dresden 49

Union City 70 – Lake County 38

Huntingdon 49 – West Carroll 47

Hickman County 65 – Gleason 54

Bolivar 62 – Crockett 58

Covington 86 – Dyersburg 55

Graves County 67- Murray 65

Marshall County 68- Carlisle County 56

Mayfield 62 – Paducah Tilghman 56

McCracken County 64 – Calloway County 37

Trigg County 67 – Fort Campbell 56



Men’s College Basketball

UT Martin at Tulane, tipoff 7:00, airtime 6:30 on WCMT

Ohio State @ Illinois

LeMoyne @ Buffalo

Hartford @ Duke

VMI @ Virginia Tech

Arkansas-Pine Bluff @ Texas Tech

Temple @ Villanova

Nebraska @ Minnesota

UNCW @ North Carolina

Washington @ Gonzaga



Women’s College Basketball

Hampton @ NC State

Incarnate Word @ Minnesota

Appalachian State @ South Carolina

MD Eastern @ Syracuse

Stetson @ Tennessee Lady Vols

Northwestern @ DePaul

Iowa State @ Iowa

