High School Basketball
District 11-A Boys Tournament Semifinals
McKenzie 77 – Bruceton 32
Huntingdon 52 – West Carroll 43
- Bruceton and West Carroll will meet for the consolation game Friday at 6:00
- McKenzie and Huntingdon play for the cmahpionship Friday at 7:30
District 13-A Boys Tournament Quarterfinals
Bradford 50 – Dresden 40
Greenfield 74 – Gleason 58
South Fulton 63 – Lake County 61
- South Fulton moves on to the semifinals to play top-seeded Union City Friday at 6:00.
- Greenfield and Bradford will play their semifinal game Friday at 7:30
District 13-AA Boys Tournament Quarterfinals
Crockett County 82 – Obion County 70
Milan 67 – Dyersburg 62
- Milan will play South Gibson at 6:00 Friday.
- Cavaliers will play Westview Friday night at 7:30
District 14-A Girls Tournament Quarterfinals
Madison 56 – Humboldt 50
TCA 70 – Halls 16
Peabody 51 – Middleton 19
- Madison will play Gibson County Friday.
- TCA and Peabody will face off Friday.
District 14-AA Girls Tournament Quarterfinals
South Side 74 – North Side 26
McNairy County 58 – Riverside 55
Chester County 58 – Adamsville 42
Lexington 70 – Scotts Hill 37
- South Side will play McNairy Friday.
- Chester County and Lexington will play Friday.
Tonight,
District 13-A semifinals at UT Martin 5:40 on both
MIX 101.3 and 105.7 THE QUAKE
Greenfield vs. Union City (girls) 6:00
Dresden vs. Gleason (girls) 7:30
Men’s College Basketball
South Carolina @ (1) Tennessee, tipoff 5:30, airtime 5:00 on STAR 95.1
Memphis @ East Carolina
Liberty @ Lipscomb
Vanderbilt @ Florida