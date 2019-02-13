High School Basketball

District 11-A Boys Tournament Semifinals

McKenzie 77 – Bruceton 32

Huntingdon 52 – West Carroll 43

Bruceton and West Carroll will meet for the consolation game Friday at 6:00

McKenzie and Huntingdon play for the cmahpionship Friday at 7:30

District 13-A Boys Tournament Quarterfinals

Bradford 50 – Dresden 40

Greenfield 74 – Gleason 58

South Fulton 63 – Lake County 61

South Fulton moves on to the semifinals to play top-seeded Union City Friday at 6:00.

Greenfield and Bradford will play their semifinal game Friday at 7:30

District 13-AA Boys Tournament Quarterfinals

Crockett County 82 – Obion County 70

Milan 67 – Dyersburg 62

Milan will play South Gibson at 6:00 Friday.

Cavaliers will play Westview Friday night at 7:30

District 14-A Girls Tournament Quarterfinals

Madison 56 – Humboldt 50

TCA 70 – Halls 16

Peabody 51 – Middleton 19

Madison will play Gibson County Friday.

TCA and Peabody will face off Friday.

District 14-AA Girls Tournament Quarterfinals

South Side 74 – North Side 26

McNairy County 58 – Riverside 55

Chester County 58 – Adamsville 42

Lexington 70 – Scotts Hill 37

South Side will play McNairy Friday.

Chester County and Lexington will play Friday.

Tonight,

District 13-A semifinals at UT Martin 5:40 on both

MIX 101.3 and 105.7 THE QUAKE

Greenfield vs. Union City (girls) 6:00

Dresden vs. Gleason (girls) 7:30

Men ’ s College Basketball

South Carolina @ (1) Tennessee, tipoff 5:30, airtime 5:00 on STAR 95.1

Memphis @ East Carolina

Liberty @ Lipscomb

Vanderbilt @ Florida