Wednesday, February 20

In High School Basketball Last Night,

District 14-A Boys Tournament

Peabody 73 – Humboldt 68

Madison 68 – Middleton 62

District 14-AA Boys Tournament

South Side 92 – Chester County 61

North Side 77 – Lexington 54

Men’s College Basketball

Tulane @ Memphis

Lipscomb @ FGCU

Women’s College Basketball

Memphis @ (3) UConn

In High School Basketball tomorrow night…

Girls Region 7-A Quarterfinals (tipoff 7:00, airtime 6:40)

Dresden @ TCA on MIX 101.3

Union City @ Gibson County on 105.7 THE QUAKE

Peabody @ Gleason on STAR 95.1

Madison @ Greenfield on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN