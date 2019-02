High School Basketball

Girls Region 7-A Championship

Greenfield 49 – Gibson County 40

Boys Region 6-A Semifinals

McKenzie 66 – Summertown 42

Loretto 42 – Huntingdon 40

Boys Region 7-AA Semifinals

Crockett County 68 – Chester County 65

South Gibson 59 – South Side 54

In Kentucky,

Mayfield 71 – Marshall Co. 56

Paducah Tilghman 74 – Carlisle Co. 55

Tonight,

Girls Region 6-A Championship at Bethel

Summertown vs. Loretto

Boys Region 7-A Championship at UT Martin

Humboldt vs. Peabody

Girls Region 7-AA Championship at Dyersburg

Westview vs. South Side (tip-off 7:00, airtime 6:30 on MIX 101.3)

Men ’ s College Basketball

(7) Tennessee @ Ole Miss (tip-off 6:00, airtime 5:30 on STAR 95.1)

Florida @ Vanderbilt

Women ’ s College Basketball

NJIT @ Lipscomb

Spring MLB

STL Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves (airtime 11:55 on 104.9 KYTN)