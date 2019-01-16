High School Basketball
Girls Scores,
Westview 55 – Dyersburg 49
Union City 45 – Lake Co. 37
Obion Co. 46 – South Gibson 30
Dresden 38 – Bradford 34
Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 25
Huntington 58 – Millington 34
Crockett Co. 79 – Milan 41
Clarksburg 41 – McKenzie 40
Gibson Co. 51 – Peabody 29
Jackson South Side 79 – Decatur Co. Riverside 44
Covington 57 – Bolivar Central 55
Dyer Co. 61 – Liberty 36
McNairy Central 65 – Adamsville 46
Chester Co. 65 – Scotts Hill 43
Boys Scores,
Westview 71 – Dyersburg 60
South Gibson 57 – Obion Co. 49
Union City 65 – Lake Co. 48
Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 39
McKenzie 77 – Clarksburg 31
Crockett Co. 63 – Milan 60
Haywood 73 – Millington 66
McNairy Central 76 – Adamsville 67
Peabody 57 – Gibson Co. 51
Camden 96 – East Hickman 60
Huntingdon 54 – West Carroll 46
Dyer County 73 – Liberty 62
Humboldt 96 – Halls 39
Covington 85 – Bolivar Central 84
Mens College Basketball
Last Night,
Tennessee Vols 106 – Arkansas 87
Today,
South Carolina @ Vanderbilt
(23) Iowa @ Penn State
(14) Auburn @ Texas A&M
Lipscomb @ NJIT
Kansas State @ (20) Oklahoma
Iowa State @ (8) Texas Tech
(21) Houston @ SMU
Women’s College Basketball
Purdue @ (20) Rutgers
Northwestern @ (25) Indiana
(18) Iowa State @ West Virginia
(1) Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech
(11) Texas @ Kansas State
(2) UConn @ Tulane
(2) Baylor @ Kansas (Baylor and UConn are tied for #2 ranking)