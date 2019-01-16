High School Basketball

Girls Scores,

Westview 55 – Dyersburg 49

Union City 45 – Lake Co. 37

Obion Co. 46 – South Gibson 30

Dresden 38 – Bradford 34

Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 25

Huntington 58 – Millington 34

Crockett Co. 79 – Milan 41

Clarksburg 41 – McKenzie 40

Gibson Co. 51 – Peabody 29

Jackson South Side 79 – Decatur Co. Riverside 44

Covington 57 – Bolivar Central 55

Dyer Co. 61 – Liberty 36

McNairy Central 65 – Adamsville 46

Chester Co. 65 – Scotts Hill 43

Boys Scores,

Westview 71 – Dyersburg 60

South Gibson 57 – Obion Co. 49

Union City 65 – Lake Co. 48

Greenfield 53 – South Fulton 39

McKenzie 77 – Clarksburg 31

Crockett Co. 63 – Milan 60

Haywood 73 – Millington 66

McNairy Central 76 – Adamsville 67

Peabody 57 – Gibson Co. 51

Camden 96 – East Hickman 60

Huntingdon 54 – West Carroll 46

Dyer County 73 – Liberty 62

Humboldt 96 – Halls 39

Covington 85 – Bolivar Central 84

Mens College Basketball

Last Night,

Tennessee Vols 106 – Arkansas 87

Today,

South Carolina @ Vanderbilt

(23) Iowa @ Penn State

(14) Auburn @ Texas A&M

Lipscomb @ NJIT

Kansas State @ (20) Oklahoma

Iowa State @ (8) Texas Tech

(21) Houston @ SMU

Women’s College Basketball

Purdue @ (20) Rutgers

Northwestern @ (25) Indiana

(18) Iowa State @ West Virginia

(1) Notre Dame @ Virginia Tech

(11) Texas @ Kansas State

(2) UConn @ Tulane

(2) Baylor @ Kansas (Baylor and UConn are tied for #2 ranking)