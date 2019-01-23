High School Basketball
Girls Scores
Dresden 47 – Union City 19
Crockett Co 82 – Greenfield 81 (OT)
South Fulton 55 – Fulton City 31
Henry Co. 45 – Huntington 36
McNairy Central 50 – Scotts Hill 38
Gibson Co. 89 – Halls 9
Gleason 63 – Bradford 45
Jackson South Side 91 – Chester Co. 69
Clarksburg 40 – West Carroll 37
McKenzie 76 – Big Sandy 19
Peabody 65 – Middleton 10
Stewart Co. 57 – Camden 45
Humboldt 50 – Fulton Co. 19
Haywood 63 – Ripley 47
Boys Scores
Union City 66 – Dresden 38
South Fulton 65 – Fulton City 58
Bradford 73 – Gleason 49
McKenzie 76 – Big Sandy 37
Henry Co. 64- Huntington 48
West Carroll 59 – Clarksburg 23
Crockett County 78 – Greenfield 49
FACS 71 – Jackson Christian 42
Camden 75 – Stewart Co. 50
Dyer County 41 – Munford 40
Peabody 75 – Middleton 53
Humboldt 100 – Fulton Co. 67
McNairy Central 80 – Scotts Hill 64
Gibson County 57 – Halls 46
In Kentucky,
Boys,
Ballard Memorial 63, Hickman Co. 55
Caldwell Co. 74, Trigg Co. 50
Calloway Co. 57, Christian Fellowship 32
Graves Co. 66, Hopkinsville 52
McCracken County 72, Carlisle Co. 46
Paducah Tilghman 66, Marshall Co. 62
Union Co. 89, Crittenden Co. 59
Girls,
Caldwell Co. 71, Trigg Co. 58
Calloway Co. 59, Paducah Tilghman 28
Hickman Co. 46, Ballard Memorial 28
Humboldt, Tenn. 50, Fulton Co. 19
Mayfield 40, Crittenden Co. 21
McCracken County 57, Carlisle Co. 43
Men’s College Basketball
(1) Tennessee @ Vanderbilt, tipoff 6:00, airtime 5:30 on Star 95.1
Northern Iowa @ SIU
Women’s College Basketball
Bowling Green @ Eastern Michigan
Memphis @ South Florida
NHL
Nashville Predators @ Las Vegas Golden Knights