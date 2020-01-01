Men’s College Basketball

Fresno State @ (15) San Diego State (2pm)

College Football

Outback Bowl

(18) Minnesota vs. (12) Auburn (noon)

Citrus Bowl

(14) Michigan vs. (13) Alabama (noon)

Rose Bowl

(6) Oregon vs. (8) Wisconsin (4pm)

Sugar Bowl

(5) Georgia vs. (7) Baylor (7:45)

NHL

The Nashville Predators are playing in the NHL’s Winter Classic for the first time.

The outdoor hockey game is taking place inside the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas where the Predators will face the Dallas Stars in the league’s only game on New Year’s Day.

Crews began constructing the ice rink in the stadium following this past Saturday’s Cotton Bowl football game and have battled warm temperatures and rainfall to get the frozen ice rink ready for today’s matchup.

Face off for the Nashville Predators and Dallas Stars is this afternoon at 1:00 on NBC.