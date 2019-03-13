High School Baseball
Westview 3 – Gibson County 2
McKenzie 7 – Waverly 1
Milan 5 – Huntingdon 3
Today,
Union City at Westview
- Game was originally scheduled for tomorrow.
High School Softball
Henry County 15 – Kenwood 0
Dyer County 4 – Halls 0
Milan 5 – Gibson County 1
Camden 4 – TCA 3
High School Soccer
Henry County 6 – Westview 0
Dyer County 6 – Obion County 0
High School Basketball
Boys TSSAA Class AA Quarterfinals
10:00 Howard vs. East Nashville
11:30 Mitchell vs. Knoxville Fulton
1:15 Wooddale vs. Austin-East
2:45 Brainerd vs. Pearl Cohn
Boys TSSAA Class AAA Quarterfinals
4:30 Sevier County vs. Whitehaven
6:00 Bearden vs. Franklin
Tomorrow, both Humboldt and McKenzie play in the Class A quarterfinals.
This morning at 10:00 the City of McKenzie is having a send-off for the McKenzie Rebels along Cedar Street beginning at City Hall.
College Basketball
SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville
(12) Missouri vs. (13) Georgia
(11) Texas A&M vs. (14) Vanderbilt
Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament
Middle Tennessee vs. UAB