High School Baseball

Westview 3 – Gibson County 2

McKenzie 7 – Waverly 1

Milan 5 – Huntingdon 3

Today,

Union City at Westview

Game was originally scheduled for tomorrow.

High School Softball

Henry County 15 – Kenwood 0

Dyer County 4 – Halls 0

Milan 5 – Gibson County 1

Camden 4 – TCA 3

High School Soccer

Henry County 6 – Westview 0

Dyer County 6 – Obion County 0

High School Basketball

Boys TSSAA Class AA Quarterfinals

10:00 Howard vs. East Nashville

11:30 Mitchell vs. Knoxville Fulton

1:15 Wooddale vs. Austin-East

2:45 Brainerd vs. Pearl Cohn

Boys TSSAA Class AAA Quarterfinals

4:30 Sevier County vs. Whitehaven

6:00 Bearden vs. Franklin

Tomorrow, both Humboldt and McKenzie play in the Class A quarterfinals.

This morning at 10:00 the City of McKenzie is having a send-off for the McKenzie Rebels along Cedar Street beginning at City Hall.



College Basketball

SEC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Nashville

(12) Missouri vs. (13) Georgia

(11) Texas A&M vs. (14) Vanderbilt

Conference USA Men’s Basketball Tournament

Middle Tennessee vs. UAB