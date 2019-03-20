High School Baseball

(1-4) Dresden 2 – (3-2) Westview 1

(3-3) South Fulton 11 – Gleason 0

(4-0) McKenzie 13 – (0-4) West Carroll 2

(3-1) Milan 17 – (0-4) Liberty 5

Rossview 6 – Henry County 1

Gibson County 10 – Halls 0

Today,

LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City

4:30 Westview vs. McCracken Co. @ Elam Stadium

4:30 Judah Christian vs. Gibson Co. @ Thompson Field

6:45 South Side vs. McCracken Co. @ Elam Stadium

6:45 Obion Central vs. North Side @ Thompson Field

High School Softball

West Carroll 13 – (2-1) Westview 3

Gracie Hamrick – 3K, Anna Hazlewood with a HR.

WHS hosts Obion County tomorrow @ 5:00

Dresden 12 – (1-3) Gleason 11

Henry County 8 – Montgomery Central 5

Dyer County 11 – TCA 0

High School Soccer

Westview 3 – Obion County 1

Gibson County 3 – Union City 0

South Gibson 5 – Crockett County 4