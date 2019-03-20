High School Baseball
(1-4) Dresden 2 – (3-2) Westview 1
(3-3) South Fulton 11 – Gleason 0
(4-0) McKenzie 13 – (0-4) West Carroll 2
(3-1) Milan 17 – (0-4) Liberty 5
Rossview 6 – Henry County 1
Gibson County 10 – Halls 0
Today,
LH Ladd Memorial Baseball Classic in Union City
4:30 Westview vs. McCracken Co. @ Elam Stadium
4:30 Judah Christian vs. Gibson Co. @ Thompson Field
6:45 South Side vs. McCracken Co. @ Elam Stadium
6:45 Obion Central vs. North Side @ Thompson Field
High School Softball
West Carroll 13 – (2-1) Westview 3
- Gracie Hamrick – 3K, Anna Hazlewood with a HR.
- WHS hosts Obion County tomorrow @ 5:00
Dresden 12 – (1-3) Gleason 11
Henry County 8 – Montgomery Central 5
Dyer County 11 – TCA 0
High School Soccer
Westview 3 – Obion County 1
Gibson County 3 – Union City 0
South Gibson 5 – Crockett County 4