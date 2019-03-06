Basketball Scores from Last Night,

Murray High Girls 38 – Marshall County 29

(5) Tennessee 71 – Mississippi State 54

Admiral Schofield – 18p, 4r, 1a

Grant Williams – 14p, 10r, 3a

Jordan Bowden – 12p, 6r, 1a

High School Basketball

Girls Class AA State Basketball Tournament

10:00 – Macon County (30-5) vs. Covington (28-5)

11:30 – Cheatham County (28-3) vs. Grainger (30-6)

1:15 – Marshall County (26-7) vs. DeKalb County (23-11)

2:45 – Westview (29-5) vs. South Greene (28-4)

(airtime 1:45 on MIX 101.3)

Girls Class AAA State Basketball Tournament

4:30 – Arlington (27-7) vs. Riverdale (30-1)

6:00 – Houston (29-2) vs. Mt. Juliet (27-6)

OVC Women’s Tournament Quarterfinals

#1 Belmont vs. #8 Southeast Missouri at 1:00

#2 Morehead State vs. #7 Jacksonville State at 3:00

OVC Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals

#5 Morehead State vs. #8 SIUE at 6:30

#6 Eastern Illinois vs. #7 UT Martin

(tip-off at 8:30, airtime at 8:00 on WCMT)