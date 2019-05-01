High School Baseball Scores Tuesday
Gibson County 8 – Obion County 2
Hickman County 11 – South Fulton 3
Halls 16 – Macon Road Baptist 1
Milan 8 – Haywood 6
Baseball Games Wednesday
District 13-A Tournament
Gleason @ Bradford
High School Softball Scores Tuesday
Dyer County 7 – Westview 1
Softball Games Wednesday
District 13-A Tournament
Dresden @ Gleason (4:30) (winner plays South Fulton tomorrow)
Greenfield @ Union City (4:30)
Lake County @ Bradford (5:00)
High School Tennis
District 14 Small Division Individual Tournament Championships @ Union City Middle School
MLB
STL 2 – WAS 1 (STL Leads Series 2-0)
St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals
(airtime 5:10 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
SD 4 – ATL 3 (Series Tied 1-1)
Game 3 of the series takes place in ATL today at 6:20.
CHC 6 – SEA 5 (CHC Leads Series 1-0)
The second and final game of the series will get underway in Seattle tonight at 5:40.