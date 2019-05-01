High School Baseball Scores Tuesday

Gibson County 8 – Obion County 2

Hickman County 11 – South Fulton 3

Halls 16 – Macon Road Baptist 1

Milan 8 – Haywood 6

Baseball Games Wednesday

District 13-A Tournament

Gleason @ Bradford

High School Softball Scores Tuesday

Dyer County 7 – Westview 1

Softball Games Wednesday

District 13-A Tournament

Dresden @ Gleason (4:30) (winner plays South Fulton tomorrow)

Greenfield @ Union City (4:30)

Lake County @ Bradford (5:00)

High School Tennis

District 14 Small Division Individual Tournament Championships @ Union City Middle School

MLB

STL 2 – WAS 1 (STL Leads Series 2-0)

St. Louis Cardinals @ Washington Nationals

(airtime 5:10 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

SD 4 – ATL 3 (Series Tied 1-1)

Game 3 of the series takes place in ATL today at 6:20.

CHC 6 – SEA 5 (CHC Leads Series 1-0)

The second and final game of the series will get underway in Seattle tonight at 5:40.