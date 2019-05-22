TSSAA Baseball Tournament
Class-A
Greenback 6 – Lake County 2
TCA 10 – University School – Johnson City 2
Today
10:00 – Lake County vs. Eagleville
12:30 – TCA vs. Franklin Grace
Class-AA
Forrest 12 – Haywood 2
Covington 6 – Pigeon Forge 3
Today
10:00 – Haywood vs. Sequatchie County
12:30 – Covington vs. Nolensville
TSSAA Softball Tournament
Class-A
Sale Creek 7 – Gibson County 6
Whitwell 7 – Halls 1
Today
10:00 – Gibson County vs. Unaka
11:30 – Halls vs. Cascade
Class-AA
Lexington 5 – Sequatchie County 3
South Side 12 – Marion County 0
Today
4:00 – Lexington vs. Creek Wood
5:30 – South Side vs. Forrest
Class-AAA
10:00 – Dyer County vs. Ooltewah
TSSAA Girls’ Tennis Tournament
Signal Mountain 4 – Union City 1
– Signal Mountain will play Summertown today at 1:30 for the championship.
High School Track
Dresden will take part in the track and field events at the TSSAA State Meet today.