TSSAA Baseball Tournament

Class-A

Greenback 6 – Lake County 2

TCA 10 – University School – Johnson City 2

Today

10:00 – Lake County vs. Eagleville

12:30 – TCA vs. Franklin Grace

Class-AA

Forrest 12 – Haywood 2

Covington 6 – Pigeon Forge 3

Today

10:00 – Haywood vs. Sequatchie County

12:30 – Covington vs. Nolensville

TSSAA Softball Tournament

Class-A

Sale Creek 7 – Gibson County 6

Whitwell 7 – Halls 1

Today

10:00 – Gibson County vs. Unaka

11:30 – Halls vs. Cascade

Class-AA

Lexington 5 – Sequatchie County 3

South Side 12 – Marion County 0

Today

4:00 – Lexington vs. Creek Wood

5:30 – South Side vs. Forrest

Class-AAA

10:00 – Dyer County vs. Ooltewah

TSSAA Girls ’ Tennis Tournament

Signal Mountain 4 – Union City 1

– Signal Mountain will play Summertown today at 1:30 for the championship.

High School Track

Dresden will take part in the track and field events at the TSSAA State Meet today.