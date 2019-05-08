High School Baseball
District 13-A Tournament
South Fulton 7 – Bradford 0
Lake County 2 – South Fulton 1
Lake County will face off with Union City today at 4:30 for the District 13-A Championship.
District 13-AA Tournament Championship
South Gibson 6 – Dyersburg 1
High School Softball
District 13-A Tournament in Union City
Union City 4 – Bradford 2
Union City and Bradford will play once again tonight at 7:00 for the District 13-A Championship.
District 13-AA Championship at South Gibson
South Gibson 8 – Dyersburg 0
In the awards ceremony, Westview’s Anna Hazlewood was awarded District 13-AA MVP, All District Team, All Tournament Team, and All Academic Team; Blaine McDonald was awarded All District Team, All Tournament Team, and All Academic Team; Gracie Hamrick was awarded All District Team; and Sophia LaMar was awarded All Tournament Team and All Academic Team.
MLB
PHI 11 – STL 1 (Series Tied 1-1)
Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals
(airtime 11:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)
LAD 9 – ATL 0 (LAD Leads Series 2-0)
Game 3 is set for tonight at 9:10.
CHC 5 – MIA 2 (Series Tied 1-1)
Game 3 of 4 begins tonight at 7:05.