High School Baseball

District 13-A Tournament

South Fulton 7 – Bradford 0

Lake County 2 – South Fulton 1

Lake County will face off with Union City today at 4:30 for the District 13-A Championship.

District 13-AA Tournament Championship

South Gibson 6 – Dyersburg 1

High School Softball

District 13-A Tournament in Union City

Union City 4 – Bradford 2

Union City and Bradford will play once again tonight at 7:00 for the District 13-A Championship.

District 13-AA Championship at South Gibson

South Gibson 8 – Dyersburg 0

In the awards ceremony, Westview’s Anna Hazlewood was awarded District 13-AA MVP, All District Team, All Tournament Team, and All Academic Team; Blaine McDonald was awarded All District Team, All Tournament Team, and All Academic Team; Gracie Hamrick was awarded All District Team; and Sophia LaMar was awarded All Tournament Team and All Academic Team.

MLB



PHI 11 – STL 1 (Series Tied 1-1)

Philadelphia Phillies @ St. Louis Cardinals

(airtime 11:20 on COUNTRY 104.9 KYTN)

LAD 9 – ATL 0 (LAD Leads Series 2-0)

Game 3 is set for tonight at 9:10.

CHC 5 – MIA 2 (Series Tied 1-1)

Game 3 of 4 begins tonight at 7:05.

