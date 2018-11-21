In high school basketball from Tuesday,
Girls:
Gibson County 42 – Greenfield 37
Obion County 61 – Humboldt 37
Peabody 41 – McKenzie 38
Crockett County 54 – TCA 42
Boys:
Gibson County 58 – Greenfield 51
Clarksburg 63 – Gleason 55
Humboldt 73 – Obion County 66
South Gibson 72 – Fayette Ware 66
McKenzie 69 – Peabody 67
Crockett County 78 – TCA 58
Men’s College Basketball Today
Western Illinois men at UTM (men), broadcast goes live at 3:05 with tip of at 3:30 on WCMT Talk and News You Can Use
Winthrop @ Kentucky (noon tipoff)
SIUE @ Valparaiso
Virginia @ MTSU
NIT Season Tip-Off Men’s Early Season Tournament
Hosts and Semifinalists
Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)
Louisville Cardinals (ACC)
Marquette Golden Eagles (Big East)
Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)
Tennessee vs. Louisville, tipoff 4:00, airtime 3:30 on Star 95.1
Women’s College Basketball
Furman @ Mississippi State
Vol Calls tonight at 7:00 on Star 95.1