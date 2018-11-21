In high school basketball from Tuesday,

Girls:

Gibson County 42 – Greenfield 37

Obion County 61 – Humboldt 37

Peabody 41 – McKenzie 38

Crockett County 54 – TCA 42

Boys:

Gibson County 58 – Greenfield 51

Clarksburg 63 – Gleason 55

Humboldt 73 – Obion County 66

South Gibson 72 – Fayette Ware 66

McKenzie 69 – Peabody 67

Crockett County 78 – TCA 58

Men’s College Basketball Today

Western Illinois men at UTM (men), broadcast goes live at 3:05 with tip of at 3:30 on WCMT Talk and News You Can Use

Winthrop @ Kentucky (noon tipoff)

SIUE @ Valparaiso

Virginia @ MTSU

NIT Season Tip-Off Men’s Early Season Tournament

Hosts and Semifinalists

Kansas Jayhawks (Big 12)

Louisville Cardinals (ACC)

Marquette Golden Eagles (Big East)

Tennessee Volunteers (SEC)

Tennessee vs. Louisville, tipoff 4:00, airtime 3:30 on Star 95.1



Women’s College Basketball

Furman @ Mississippi State



Vol Calls tonight at 7:00 on Star 95.1

