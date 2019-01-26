New York Times best-selling sports journalist Kate Fagan will speak Monday, February 4th at 7:30 in the UT Martin Skyhawk Fieldhouse.

Fagan served as a columnist and feature writer for ESPN-dot-com and ESPN: The Magazine, as well as an on-air talent for ESPN for seven years, frequently appearing on “Outside the Lines,” “E:60,” and more than 150 appearances on “Around the Horn.’

In 2017, Fagan released the No. 1 New York Times best-seller “What Made Maddy Run,” which addresses the important issues of anxiety, depression, and suicide in a perfectionist, social media-driven society. She is also the author of the memoir “The Reappearing Act” about her experience coming out as a women’s basketball student-athlete at the University of Colorado.

Fagan is a co-host of the “Free Cookies” podcast, which blends wellness, food, and humor.

The UT Martin Student-Athlete Advisory Committee is sponsoring Fagan’s appearance. The event is free and open to the public.