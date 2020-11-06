Many West Tennessee High School football teams have a bye week before playoffs begin next Friday night.

Playoff games that will take place tonight includes:

Hollow Rock Bruceton at Fayettvile – Class-A

Cornersville at Huntingdon – Class-A

Crockett County at Fayette Ware – Class-4A

Dyersburg at Millington – Class-4A

North Side at Creek Wood – Class-4A

South Side at Springfield – Class-4A

Dyer County at Brighton – Class-5A

Western Kentucky regular season:

The Mayfield at Fulton County game was canceled for tonight due to COVID issues with the Cardinals team.

Muhlenberg County will now play at Fulton County tonight.

Also canceled due to COVID issues is:

Paducah Tilghman at Crittenden County

Murray High at Ballard Memorial

McCracken County at Graves County

Saturday College Fotball:

No.1 Clemson at No. 4 Notre Dame

South Florida at Memphis

SEC:

Tennessee at Arkansas – 5:00 – Star 95.1

Florida at Georgia

Texas A&M at South Carolina

Vanderbilt at Mississippi State