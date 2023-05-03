May 3, 2023
  1. Home
  2. Local Sports
  3. Sports Scores

Sports Scores

Sports Scores

 

High School Baseball

Dresden 22, Fulton City 0

Dyer County 14, Obion County 0

Crockett County 18, Dyersburg 1

Peabody 16, Covington 6

Camden 14, Bruceton 8

McKenzie 4, Waverly 2

Fulton County 26, Christian Fellowship 8

Graves County 6, Ballard Memorial 5

Mayfield 7, St. Mary 6

Marshall County 3, Carlisle County 1

McCracken County 1, Paducah Tilghman 0

 

High School Softball

Westview 10, Dresden 0

Greenfield 20, Fulton City 2

South Fulton 4, Hickman County 3

Henry County 9, Waverly 4

Christian Fellowship 17, Fulton County 2

Calloway County 17, Mayfield 1

Caldwell County 3, Trigg County, 1

Carlisle County 11, Community Christian 2

Livingston Central 9, Murray 8

 

High School Soccer

Obion County 5, Gibson County 0

Peabody 2, Union City 0

South Gibson 3, Lexington 0

 

Katie Capua

© 2021, Thunderbolt Radio. All rights reserved | Website Development by Twin Oaks Technology