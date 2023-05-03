Sports Scores
High School Baseball
Dresden 22, Fulton City 0
Dyer County 14, Obion County 0
Crockett County 18, Dyersburg 1
Peabody 16, Covington 6
Camden 14, Bruceton 8
McKenzie 4, Waverly 2
Fulton County 26, Christian Fellowship 8
Graves County 6, Ballard Memorial 5
Mayfield 7, St. Mary 6
Marshall County 3, Carlisle County 1
McCracken County 1, Paducah Tilghman 0
High School Softball
Westview 10, Dresden 0
Greenfield 20, Fulton City 2
South Fulton 4, Hickman County 3
Henry County 9, Waverly 4
Christian Fellowship 17, Fulton County 2
Calloway County 17, Mayfield 1
Caldwell County 3, Trigg County, 1
Carlisle County 11, Community Christian 2
Livingston Central 9, Murray 8
High School Soccer
Obion County 5, Gibson County 0
Peabody 2, Union City 0
South Gibson 3, Lexington 0