Sports Update for Tuesday
The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a big season series tonight, when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.
St. Louis is now (61-56) on the year, and are currently on a six game winning streak.
The Cardinals are ten-games back of the Central Division leading Brewers, but find themselves only four games back of a Wild Card playoff spot.
Adam Wainwright will take his (11-6) record to the mound for Game 1, while the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes, who is (7-4).
Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:35.
High School Volleyball:
Lake County at Westview
Fulton County at South Fulton
High School Soccer:
Dyersburg at Westview
South Fulton at Huntingdon
High School Golf:
South Fulton, Gleason at Obion County Central
High School Cross Country:
Obion County Central, Union City at Dresden
Middle School Football:
Union City at Trenton
Middle School Softball:
Black Oak at Union City
Hillcrest at Ridgemont
Lake Road at Martin