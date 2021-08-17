Sports Update for Tuesday

The St. Louis Cardinals will begin a big season series tonight, when they take on the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium.

St. Louis is now (61-56) on the year, and are currently on a six game winning streak.

The Cardinals are ten-games back of the Central Division leading Brewers, but find themselves only four games back of a Wild Card playoff spot.

Adam Wainwright will take his (11-6) record to the mound for Game 1, while the Brewers will counter with Corbin Burnes, who is (7-4).

Broadcast on 104.9 KYTN will begin at 6:35.

High School Volleyball:

Lake County at Westview

Fulton County at South Fulton

High School Soccer:

Dyersburg at Westview

South Fulton at Huntingdon

High School Golf:

South Fulton, Gleason at Obion County Central

High School Cross Country:

Obion County Central, Union City at Dresden

Middle School Football:

Union City at Trenton

Middle School Softball:

Black Oak at Union City

Hillcrest at Ridgemont

Lake Road at Martin